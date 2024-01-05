Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 37-year-old’s body was discovered inside a house in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville. Officers were called to the address on Thursday, December 28, at 11:30am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they have been continuing to investigate the cause of Joanna’s death. The force said: “As part of that investigation, 36 year-old Stephen Edward Sexton, of Nevinson Way, has been charged with coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage.”

Police discovered Joanna's body in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville, on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (291223-4228)

Police added that Sexton has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. A spokesperson previously confirmed the Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into the case and investigating the force due to “previous police contact in the weeks before Joanna’s death”.

Joanna’s sister previously released a moving tribute to her on behalf of the family. It read: “To my lovely sister. If flowers grow in heaven, on land that’s wild and free, Lord, place some in my sister’s arms, and tell her they’re from me. Please tell her that we love her, and miss her every day, and tell her there’s still so much to say.

"Remembering her is easy, She’s in everything we do, We miss her so much every day, but we know she’s safe with you. If tears could build a stairway, made from all the pain, I would walk right up to heaven, and bring her back again.