Award winning bookkeeping firm champions neurodiverse business owners with innovative tax and bookkeeping support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In honour of World Autism Acceptance Month, UK-based bookkeeping and tax return specialists Simply Balanced Solutions are proud to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting neurodiverse business owners. From 6th April 2025, the start of the new tax year, Simply Balanced Solutions has officially partnered with a Virtual Assistant (VA) who specialises in working with neurodiverse individuals, providing tailored, accessible accounting and administrative services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Alison Edward, a seasoned bookkeeper with a personal connection to neurodiversity, Simply Balanced Solutions has always prioritised simplicity and clarity in financial services. After her own children were diagnosed with Autism and ADHD, Alison developed a strong passion for creating a supportive environment for neurodivergent entrepreneurs who often face unique challenges in managing their business finances.

"Taxes and bookkeeping can be overwhelming for anyone, but for neurodivergent individuals, the traditional approach can feel inaccessible or even stressful," says Alison Edward. "Our goal is to simplify the process, reduce overwhelm, and create a safe, understanding space where business owners feel empowered and in control."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly formed collaboration with a neurodiversity-specialist Virtual Assistant James Cleves at Clever VA means clients will benefit from customised support, including:

Founder of Simply Balanced Solutions Ltd - Alison Edward

Flexible communication styles (email, video, voice notes, etc.)

Structured workflows designed to suit individual needs

Clear, jargon-free explanations of financial documents

Timely reminders for deadlines and obligations

Support with organising paperwork and digital files

This initiative aligns with Simply Balanced Solutions’ commitment to inclusive business practices and reflects a growing movement in the UK to improve financial accessibility for all entrepreneurs. “Money can be a difficult topic when you’re neurodivergent – especially as a small business owner, when there are even more things to keep track of and on top of. I’m a big believer in outsourcing help where and when you need it, and I know many ND people who would benefit from working with someone like Alison, who is not only a first-class bookkeeper, but also has an understanding of what it means to be neurodivergent,” said James Cleves.

According to recent studies, neurodivergent individuals are more likely to pursue self-employment, often driven by creativity, innovation, and a desire for autonomy. However, many face difficulties with time management, paperwork, and compliance, which can hinder business growth.

By offering bespoke bookkeeping and tax return services, Simply Balanced Solutions is breaking down barriers and helping neurodiverse business owners thrive.