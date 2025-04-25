Award winning bookkeeping firm champions neurodiverse business owners with innovative tax and bookkeeping support

By Rumana Jeffreys
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In honour of World Autism Acceptance Month, UK-based bookkeeping and tax return specialists Simply Balanced Solutions are proud to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting neurodiverse business owners. From 6th April 2025, the start of the new tax year, Simply Balanced Solutions has officially partnered with a Virtual Assistant (VA) who specialises in working with neurodiverse individuals, providing tailored, accessible accounting and administrative services.

Founded by Alison Edward, a seasoned bookkeeper with a personal connection to neurodiversity, Simply Balanced Solutions has always prioritised simplicity and clarity in financial services. After her own children were diagnosed with Autism and ADHD, Alison developed a strong passion for creating a supportive environment for neurodivergent entrepreneurs who often face unique challenges in managing their business finances.

"Taxes and bookkeeping can be overwhelming for anyone, but for neurodivergent individuals, the traditional approach can feel inaccessible or even stressful," says Alison Edward. "Our goal is to simplify the process, reduce overwhelm, and create a safe, understanding space where business owners feel empowered and in control."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newly formed collaboration with a neurodiversity-specialist Virtual Assistant James Cleves at Clever VA means clients will benefit from customised support, including:

Founder of Simply Balanced Solutions Ltd - Alison EdwardFounder of Simply Balanced Solutions Ltd - Alison Edward
Founder of Simply Balanced Solutions Ltd - Alison Edward
  • Flexible communication styles (email, video, voice notes, etc.)
  • Structured workflows designed to suit individual needs
  • Clear, jargon-free explanations of financial documents
  • Timely reminders for deadlines and obligations
  • Support with organising paperwork and digital files

This initiative aligns with Simply Balanced Solutions’ commitment to inclusive business practices and reflects a growing movement in the UK to improve financial accessibility for all entrepreneurs. “Money can be a difficult topic when you’re neurodivergent – especially as a small business owner, when there are even more things to keep track of and on top of. I’m a big believer in outsourcing help where and when you need it, and I know many ND people who would benefit from working with someone like Alison, who is not only a first-class bookkeeper, but also has an understanding of what it means to be neurodivergent,” said James Cleves.

According to recent studies, neurodivergent individuals are more likely to pursue self-employment, often driven by creativity, innovation, and a desire for autonomy. However, many face difficulties with time management, paperwork, and compliance, which can hinder business growth.

By offering bespoke bookkeeping and tax return services, Simply Balanced Solutions is breaking down barriers and helping neurodiverse business owners thrive.

Related topics:SolutionsMoneyAutismADHD
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice