Award-winning PR agency in Fareham becomes corporate member of the CIPR

An award-winning PR agency in Fareham has become a corporate member of the public relations profession’s governing body, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

The team at Briscoe PR has become a Corporate Affiliate member of the CIPR, recognising its commitment to ethical practice - the only PR agency with this status in the Portsmouth and Southampton areas, and one of only three in the whole of Hampshire.

As one of the very small number of Royal Chartered organisations, membership of the CIPR is a stamp of quality, authority and authenticity within the PR profession and a commitment to high standards and a code of practice.

All CIPR members must carry out work ethically and to the highest of standards according to the institute’s code of conduct. The team will also benefit from the CIPR’s CPD library to ensure they remain at the forefront of current thinking and practice.

Director Kevin Briscoe said being part of the CIPR communicates trustworthiness and professionalism to both current and potential clients.

He added: “Having been a Fellow of the CIPR for 10 years now, I know just how much weight and influence accreditation has. I want our clients to feel confident that they are dealing with a team of PR professionals who carry out work ethically and to the highest of standards.

“For some businesses, working with an outsourced agency can feel daunting - especially when it comes to something as important as a PR strategy. Our membership means we can always be relied upon to carry out activities honestly and fairly.

“I’m immensely proud of Briscoe PR’s membership of the CIPR - I think it’s of enormous value.”

Briscoe PR works with businesses across all sectors supporting them with their PR and communications strategy and can support with content creation, crisis management and media relations.

In 2023, the agency secured a ‘Gold’ award in the ‘Best Event’ category in the CIPR’s PRide Awards and is a previous winner of Most Outstanding PR Agency in the South of England.