Maritime UK Solent launched its inaugural awards for companies in the Solent region at Portsmouth International Port this morning (July 19).

There are twelve categories to enter, and submissions are encouraged from large organisations, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), as well as individuals based in the Solent.

Categories include diversity champion, innovation, clean maritime innovator, clean maritime business, international trade, employer of the year, start-up of the year, future skills, business of the year, apprentice of the year, employee of the year, and maritime hero.

The awards launch. From left: Sarah Duckering (University of Portsmouth), Anne-Marie Mountifield (Maritime UK Solent), Stuart Baker (Maritime UK Solent), Amelia Gould (BAE Systems), Andrew Kaye (Fareham College).

Stuart Baker, managing director at Maritime UK Solent, said: ‘The Solent is the beating heart of the UK’s maritime industry with a breadth of maritime excellence.

‘We want to recognise this with dedicated awards to the thriving, collaborative and innovative maritime businesses, people and initiatives across our area.

‘We’re very excited to be inviting businesses and those working in the sector to take part in our inaugural awards.

‘Our mission at Maritime UK Solent is to shine a light on the Solent's incredible maritime sector and ensure its continued success.

‘These awards will do just that by showcasing the very best of our thriving maritime industry here in the Solent region.’

The awards are open for submission from July 22 to August 26, with winners announced at a ceremony on October 14 at the Leonardo Royal Southampton Grand Harbour Hotel in Southampton.

The launch of the awards coincides with the publication of Maritime UK Solent's first Business Plan, articulating a vision for the continued success of the maritime sector in the Solent through growth, collaboration, and by highlighting the Solent’s maritime strengths and innovation on a national and international stage.

Read the Maritime UK Solent Business Plan at solentlep.org.uk/media/4335/business-plan-final-approved-july-2022.pdf.