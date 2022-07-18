Popular Portsmouth pub reopens following a £237,000 refurbishment

The landmark Thatchers pub in London Road pub has thrown open its doors following a complete makeover inside and out to give customers a friendly community hub to enjoy seven days a week.

The much-loved pub has been serving customers for over 150 years and is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thatchers pub in London Road pub has thrown open its doors following a complete makeover. Pic supplied

It invested £237,000 in Thatchers during its recent refurbishment so the Portsmouth community can enjoy this friendly neighbourhood pub for years to come.

The high quality refurbishment has transformed the place into one that is lighter and brighter. The traditional character has been boosted with modern-day comforts along with new bar fittings, tub chairs and fixed seating, new décor and lighting have all added to the warmth and comfort of Thatchers.

Sports fans can view Sky Sports and BT Sport as well as in-house darts and pool. Large HD screens and high-tech audio bring match days to life and the new darts surround and pool tables add to the sporting entertainment.

Delighted with the makeover and new at the bar is Carl Green who was a successful barber and tattoo artist before he ventured into the pub trade.

Thatchers pub in London Road pub has thrown open its doors following a complete makeover. Pic supplied

He said: ‘This is a great pub and it’s brilliant getting to know the regulars and meeting new people. People are at the heart of this city and this pub, and this is a great place to stop off and meet friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues – have a chat, have a drink, watch a match, whatever. We are here all day, every day whatever the occasion.

‘The latest tech means we can show TV sports but at the same time we have the traditional pub games so customers can play pool or darts here too.’

The drinks menu has been extended with a wide choice of local, national and internationally renowned beers, wines, ciders and spirits, a choice of cocktails, plus soft drinks and low and no alcohol drinks.

SEE ALSO: Foodies pack out road