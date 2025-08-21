Azets promotes Portsmouth man into senior Payroll Services role

A new southern regional director of payroll covering Hampshire has been named by Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs.

Portsmouth-based Chris Waterson, who has been with the UK top 10 accountancy firm for six years, has been promoted to the newly created role of Director of Payroll South in the summer round of promotions.

He is among three promotions into senior roles as Azets grows its Payroll Services offering.

Azets has Hampshire offices in Southampton (Chandler’s Ford), Portsmouth and Havant.

Chris, who works from the Portsmouth office, leads and oversees the payroll operations of Azets’ external processing teams within the South and West regions, managing complex payroll requirements at scale.

With almost a decade’s financial industry experience, Chris is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP).

He said: “I'm passionate about raising standards in the payroll profession and helping businesses navigate the evolving payroll landscape with confidence.”

The other promotions are Claire Brown becoming Director of Payroll North and Julie Gunnell named as Associate Director of Growth for Payroll.

Stephen Abbotts, Director of Payroll Services at Azets UK, said: “These promotions highlight the quality of our people and our culture of rewarding high performers, and our continued growth and the emphasis we place on planning for the future.

“We’ve created these three new senior roles to help us build on the momentum we’ve built to date and ensure we continue to support to our clients in every sector of the economy and every part of the UK. We plan to create more senior roles in the team as we continue to grow.

“Businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of Payroll as part of strategic planning and risk management, and we are determined to remain the largest provider of it in the UK while preserving the quality of service that has been the driver of our growth to date.”

The promotions mark the latest stage in the development of Payroll Services at Azets, which has seen it grow to a team of 160 people across the UK in five years, and shortlisted for four Chartered Institute of Payroll, Pensions and Reward Professionals awards this year.

https://www.azets.com/en-uk