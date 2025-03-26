Back in the regional finals: Southsea Spirit aims for another Muddy Stilettos win

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in the finals,” said Harriet, owner of Southsea Spirit. “It’s an honour to be recognised alongside so many fantastic businesses in our community. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received, and we’re ready to take home the crown again—with your help!”

Southsea Spirit has become known for its relaxed atmosphere, community-driven ethos, and diverse drinks menu, which features cocktails, beer, wine, and their own handcrafted gin.

This recognition reflects the bar's commitment to delivering an exceptional experience to its guests. The Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the best independent lifestyle businesses across the UK, and being named a finalist is a huge achievement for Southsea Spirit.

The competition in the Best Bar category is fierce, but Southsea Spirit is not alone in representing the vibrant Southsea community. A number of other outstanding local businesses have also made it through to the finals, showcasing the region’s incredible independent spirit.

Among them are:

Baker Miller

The Tenth Hole

Aprepa 2 Go

Edith & Blanche

Blossom Boutique

Grounded in Southsea

Green Mango

Queens Hotel

Coastal Remedy

The Briny

Each of these businesses has shown exceptional dedication to their craft and has been recognised for their unique contributions to the local scene. Southsea Spirit is proud to stand alongside them in the fight for the Muddy Stilettos crown.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be part of such a talented and passionate local business community,” added Charlotte, co-owner of Southsea Spirit. “It’s wonderful to see so many of our friends and neighbours in the finals, and we’ve been voting for each of them as well. Southsea truly is a special place, and we’re excited to represent it on this stage.”

Voting for the Muddy Stilettos Awards is now open, and Southsea Spirit is asking its loyal customers and supporters to get behind them and help bring the award home again for Southsea. With the chance to win a £1,000 shopping spree at NEXT as an added incentive, there’s no better time to show your support for local businesses.

To cast your vote, visit the Muddy Stilettos website and select Southsea Spirit in the Best Bar category. Voting ends on April 15, so don’t miss out!

About Southsea Spirit:

Founded in 2020, Southsea Spirit is a locally owned bar that has quickly become a beloved part of the Southsea community. Known for its creative cocktails, warm atmosphere, and commitment to celebrating the best of local culture, Southsea Spirit won Best Bar in Hampshire & IOW at the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards and continues to grow in popularity and reputation.