BAE Systems to take on 1,700 apprentices and graduates next year - including dozens in Portsmouth

Chloe Silver, a first year project management degree apprentice in BAE Systems’ Submarines business

The company says that the creation of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles is the largest intake of early careers roles it has ever offered in one year.

Its maritime services in Portsmouth and Cowes will see 81 apprentices, 33 undergraduate roles and 37 jobs for graduates, totalling 151.

The naval ships division will see 11 apprentices, three undergraduates and eight graduates taken on, a total of 22, while shared services in Farnborough will see seven people in total recruited and the submarines section in Hampshire will see 17 apprentices, four undergraduates and 14 graduates, so 35 in all.

This a 25 per cent increase on this year’s early careers intake. Ofsted rates the company’s 50-plus apprenticeship programmes as ‘outstanding’.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn said: ‘Creating high quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long-term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

‘Early careers employees are the foundation of our future and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the very best technology and support to our armed forces.’

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: ‘It is brilliant that BAE Systems is committed to supporting our future workforce through the power of apprenticeships.

‘Apprenticeships play a vital role in giving people the ability to earn while they learn, and the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. They also give businesses access to a diverse talent pipeline, equipped with the knowledge for success in a range of professions.’

Successful candidates will be working on technology programmes, including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, as well as the design and build of Dreadnought submarines and Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and helping to protect critical national infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Apprentices will have the opportunity to study and gain qualifications in a vast range of professions, including electronic systems design, cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources. Recently, the Company unveiled a new Masters-level sustainability apprenticeship which will play a key role in building a network of sustainability champions who will help to drive progress towards its net zero target.

Chloe Silver, a first year project management degree apprentice in BAE Systems’ submarines business, said: ‘When I finished college, I knew I wanted to get stuck in to the world of work straight away but I also wanted to gain more qualifications, so I decided an apprenticeship was the best route for me. It’s really important that young people can access job opportunities wherever they live, without having to move away. That’s exactly what I’ve experienced with the wide range of opportunities on offer at BAE Systems. Since joining the Company in September I’ve had some great highlights, including supporting the business’ early careers operations. I’m really excited for what the future holds.’