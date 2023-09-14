News you can trust since 1877
Baja Mexicali opens up in Catherine House in Portsmouth - Here are 10 pictures

A brand new restaurant has opened in the heart of the city – and it has already proved to be popular.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:38 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 07:48 BST

Baja Mexicali opened up at the weekend, in time for the new influx of students that are getting ready to move to Portsmouth – and the team have already welcomed a number of new customers.

The business is owned by three people, who also own the Whiteley Shopping Centre branch of Baja Mexicali, as well as Maya, based in Southsea.

The restaurant serves ‘Mexi-Cali’ inspired food – offering a combination of Mexican and American cuisines including tacos, burritos and quesadillas to churros and margaritas.

Here are 10 pictures of the new restaurant:

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Exterior shot of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened

Photo: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened

Photo: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

