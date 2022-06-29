Rob Baker, from Fareham, is opening his cooking, baking and decorating academy, Mr Baker’s Cake School, at Kiln Acre Business Centre off Wickham Road.

It will offer a variety of private cooking, baking and cake decorating classes for adults and children.

Local schools will also benefit to support pupils through learning new life skills.

Rob Baker will open his cooking academy next month.

Rob started the venture after making videos online on YouTube to encourage his own pupils to get creative in the kitchen while learning from home.

He decided he wanted to make a dedicated space for local schools and individuals to inspire the next generation of cooks and bakers.

He said: ‘During the pandemic I was contacted by a number of local schools who told me that they were also using my videos to support their pupils.

‘It really drew attention to how little support there is out there for schools trying to deliver a good quality, broad and balanced cookery curriculum.

‘Having taught in a variety of primary schools across our local area over the last 14 years, I am all too familiar with the struggle of trying to teach children how to cook and bake, whilst lacking the necessary funding, facilities, experience and infrastructure.

‘I decided that I wanted to create a dedicated space that can be accessed by local schools – and individuals – to support their learning and to help inspire the next generation of cooks and bakers, ensuring our youngsters are given the skills they need to succeed in an everchanging world.’

Having received such a positive response to his online videos – from children and their families – Rob launched his own weekly baking show with Kenwood, which will be celebrating its second anniversary in August.

Since leaving his last teaching position at Easter, Rob has transformed his premises into a stimulating environment similar to the Great British Bake Off tent.

He added: ‘Shows like Junior Bake Off and Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?’ have helped contribute to a real surge in enthusiasm for baking amongst our youngsters, so I wanted to try and give them a little taste of just what is possible when you are serious about food, while still focusing on developing their core skills and creativity.

Alongside school groups, Rob will be teaching a full range of classes for local children, including regular after-school clubs and holiday play schemes – as well as a selection of one-off classes and baking experience days for adults.

Mr Baker said: ‘I consider myself incredibly lucky to have grown up in a family where home baking was an everyday occurrence.

‘Watching my grandmother whip up everything from homemade jams and preserves, to Christmas cakes, puddings and pastries helped me to discover a real passion for cooking and baking.

‘Knowing the challenges that working parents face these days, it gives me so much pleasure to be able to share my passion and send my pupils home with new knowledge, confidence and experience.’