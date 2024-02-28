BananaTree Gunwharf Quays: Details for restaurant taking over Cafe Rouge site announced - when it will open?
Parisian-themed restaurant Cafe Rouge was a fixture of The Canalside in Gunwharf Quays for years but has now sadly closed its doors. However the unit is not expected to stay shut for long with plans already in the making to transform it into a different eatery owned by the same company.
A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission for new signage to re-brand the restaurant into Banana Tree - a Pan Asian restaurant also owned by The Big Table Group which also has Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas in its portfolio. It is proposed that the red decor of the venue will be scrapped and replaced with new dark coloured branding. If the application is successful, there will also be new acrylic canvas awning covers and valances, new black trim on the site and new Banana Tree signage.
Now, the BananaTree has listed the new site as "coming soon" on its website.
What is BananaTree?
BananaTree is a Pan-Asian restaurant chain with about 20 locations across the UK. It specialises in Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Thai cuisine.
A statement from the chain said: "Wok’s up Portsmouth! Banana Tree is here to bring you all your Pan-Asian favourites under one roof. Enjoy delicious Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Thai cuisine alongside 2-FOR-1 cocktails and mocktails all day every day. Take a break from shopping and indulge in our Express Lunch menu or Lunchtime Tapas Sets. Or, go all out and enjoy Bottomless Brunch the Pan-Asian way. We have a wide range of options for every taste and dietary need, including vegan and gluten-free. Plus the little ones will love our kids menu!
When will BananaTree open at Gunwharf Quays?
Fencing has already gone up at the site in preparation for work to begin to transform the venue into a brand new restaurant. According to Google's listing for the business, at Unit R24 & 94, The Canalside, Portsmouth, the restaurant will open on Saturday, March 23. Gunwharf Quays was unable to confirm the opening date. More details to follow.
To view or comment on the planning application for the Banana Tree signage visit Portsmouth City Council's planning portal and search for reference 23/01587/ADV .