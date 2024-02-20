A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission for new signage to re-brand the restaurant into Banana Tree - a Pan Asian restaurant also owned by The Big Table Group which also has Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas in its portfolio. It is proposed that the red decor of the venue will be scrapped and replaced with new dark coloured branding. If the application is successful, there will also be new acrylic canvas awning covers and valances, new black trim on the site and new Banana Tree signage.