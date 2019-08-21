The bank holiday is the perfect time to finally get round to doing those DIY odd jobs around the house.

With many Portsmouth residents set for an extra day off work to start next week, you may be considering doing a spot of work around the house.

Are you planning on doing some DIY this weekend? Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

If you are wondering when DIY stores across the city are open, here’s what you need to know:

B&Q bank holiday opening times

This retailer which has a store in the Pompey Centre near Fratton Park will be open on bank holiday Monday.

It will have reduced hours and will be open from 7am to 8pm, instead of 9pm. So you will have plenty of time to pop over if you are planning on doing DIY.

If you want to check the opening hours for other B&Q stores in our area click this link here.

Wickes bank holiday opening times

While Wickes don’t have a store in Portsmouth, there are ones in Havant, Waterlooville and Fareham, which are within driving distance.

The retailer will be open on bank holiday Monday and according to its website the above stores will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Click here to check the opening times for other Wickes stores.

Homebase bank holiday opening times

The closest Homebase to Portsmouth is in Fareham in Collingwood Retail Park.

The store will be open from 8am to 8pm on bank holiday Monday.

To view other Homebase store opening times click this link here.