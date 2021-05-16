Florence Court, Barchester Healthcares new luxury care home in Fareham, is celebrating its official opening. Pictured Steve Dixon, McGoff Construction, Fiona Bacon, Sales and Marketing and Lauren Mortimer Deputy Manager, Florence Court.

Barchester Healthcare’s Florence Court, in Segensworth Road, is scheduled to open this summer, offering bespoke residential, dementia and respite care.

The 75-bed home features a café, spa bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms with smart TVs, a choice of lounges, separate dining rooms and a private dining room for special occasions.

It also has a dedicated activities café, a cinema, wellness room and in-house hair and beauty salon.

The marketing suite was opened last week – and the home is preparing to welcome its first residents in the coming weeks.

Deputy manager, Lauren Mortimer said: ‘We are thrilled our fantastic marketing suite is open and ready to welcome visitors.

‘It’s a wonderful way for people to come and find out about the exceptional care we provide, and meet the friendly team who will be looking after our residents.

‘Personalised care really is at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to meeting new friends from within the local community and to welcoming our new residents, and their loved ones, when it is safe to do so.’

Barchester Healthcare is one of the UK’s largest care providers supporting older people living independent lives.

It provides a wide range of services for a variety of needs.

Barchester Healthcare supports almost 12,000 residents across 236 homes for short breaks to long term stays.

The firm also delivers the highest quality of dementia care, with all staff trained in specialist dementia care.

Florence Court will have a dedicated memory lane community, specially designed to provide a sensory environment for those living with dementia, and made easy for residents to navigate.

The memory lane community will include a life-skills kitchen to help maintain a level of independence in carrying out daily activities, such as setting the table and helping to prepare food.

There will be a ‘magic table’, an interactive, multi-sensory projector that offers opportunities to play games in order to increase physical and social interactions, and to have a bit of fun.

To book an appointment call 01329 655858.

