The branch which is in London Road will be closing its doors on November 24, following hot on the heels of Natwest which also left the town earlier this year citing a drop in footfall.

Announcing the closure, Barcleys told customers: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking. Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home, we’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and Online or Telephone Banking.

"This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us.”