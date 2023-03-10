News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Natwest in Waterlooville closes its doors creating another empty unit in the town

Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors for the last time creating another empty business unit in the town.

By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:11pm

The bank permanently closed yesterday (March 9) with all of the company’s signage removed from the building on the corner of the main shopping precinct in the town centre. It comes as the UK’s second biggest lender said the majority of its services can be done digitally leading to the closure of the Waterlooville branch, as well as the Southsea branch last month.

Read More
NatWest bank to shut 43 branches across UK including in Portsmouth and Waterloov...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Homes plans for Waterlooville's Wellington Way 'will help boost town centre shops'

Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
Most Popular
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors
WaterloovilleSouthsea