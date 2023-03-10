Natwest in Waterlooville closes its doors creating another empty unit in the town
Natwest in Waterlooville has closed its doors for the last time creating another empty business unit in the town.
By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:11pm
The bank permanently closed yesterday (March 9) with all of the company’s signage removed from the building on the corner of the main shopping precinct in the town centre. It comes as the UK’s second biggest lender said the majority of its services can be done digitally leading to the closure of the Waterlooville branch, as well as the Southsea branch last month.