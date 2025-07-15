Barnbrook and Flair put E-BAG on the map

Fareham firm Barnbrook Systems has hailed the importance of international collaboration after a gamechanging trade mission to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Managing director Andrew Barnett and Richard Dunn from tech firm Flair travelled 26,500 miles on a return trip from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea and Australia.

The globetrotting duo attended conferences and trade shows, held meetings, made connections, researched new technology, explored potential products for their clients and built business relationships during the odyssey which included stops in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai and Melbourne.

They negotiated breakthrough distribution partnerships in each area for their innovative E:BAG technology which is the first to supresses and extinguish lithium-ion battery fires in such devices as mobile phones, vapes, tablets, laptops and e-scooters.

GOING GLOBAL: Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett, left, and Flair director Richard Dunn in Shanghai during a recent business trip

Mr Barnett also signed distribution partnerships for the company’s market leading fire suppression actuators for extinguishers, sprinklers and similar systems.

He said: ‘The trip was an unbelievable success and demonstrated that the appetite for collaboration overseas is stronger than ever

‘At Barnbrook we pursue a bold approach to international trade that means we not only think globally, we act globally too.

‘Our trip showed that there is no reason to fear collaboration with partners overseas despite some of the current international geo-politics making headlines.

GOING GLOBAL: An E:BAG, which is used to deal with lithium-ion battery fires in such devices as phones and laptops. The version for aviation is bespoke for deployment by cabin crew to deal with emergencies involving smoking or burning devices

‘Much of our trip was dedicated to spreading word about our E:BAG system and the way it can counteract lithium-ion batteries fires which are becoming an increasing threat in multiple sectors worldwide.

‘It was a privilege to find like-minded people, dynamic industry leaders and forward-thinking organisations whose passion for innovation, safety and collaboration match our own.

‘We believe business can transcend borders and are excited by the possibilities from our new distribution partnerships in the APAC region.

‘They follow the recent launch of our Americas office in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, and European office in Prague and represent a major step forward in our ambitious growth strategy.’

GOING GLOBAL: Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett in Melbourne, Australia, with an E:BAG

Our distributors in Australia will be attending the Australian Fire Authorities Council (AFC) conference – the region’s largest and most comprehensive emergency management event – on August 26 to 29 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. They will be on stand 330.

Our other distributor for the UAE are Flair Dubai and are gearing up for the Dubai Airshow in November on Stand 161.

Barnbrook, with nearly 50 employees, is a family-owned independent business which serves aerospace, rail, defence, maritime and commercial industries.

Tech firm Flair is based in Reading, Berks, and its operational base is at Barnbrook’s headquarters in Fareham, Hampshire.

E:BAG is the first ‘smart’ system of its kind able to supress and then extinguish lithium-ion fires, using nano-technology which means there is no need for water.

Andrew and Richard explained its capabilities during their trip with a demonstration model nicknamed ‘Eddie the E:BAG’.

Visit https://barnbrooksystems.com/ and https://www.e-flair.com/ for more information.