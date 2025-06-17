Barnbrook on track for six-figure deal

A Fareham business that helps improve safety and reliability on the railways has won a new six-figure contract for its award-winning brake controller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnbrook Systems secured the order for maintenance of over 100 units which it previously supplied for trains operating across the UK.

It represents significant repeat business for Barnbrook as the company continues to expand in the UK and abroad in key sectors such as rail, aerospace, defence, fire safety, maritime and commercial industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Barnett, managing director at Barnbrook Systems, said: "Safety on the railways is absolutely critical.

ON TRACK: Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett

"All at Barnbrook are pleased to play their part in helping to make the sector as safe as possible while supporting operators in their drive for greater reliability."

The refurbished brake controllers will be used on Class 15x engines operating throughout the UK

Andrew added: "Our first order for the brake controller was more than a decade ago when we re-engineered an original model which was out of service and no longer commercially available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We created a new and improved unit which was compatible with older trains. This has allowed train operating and rolling stock leasing companies to extend the lifespan of assets, combat obsolescence and ensure greater business continuity with benefits for passengers, communities and economies they serve.

ON TRACK: The interior of one of Barnbrook Systems' brake controller for trains

"We continue to upgrade the brake controller and deliver scheduled maintenance programmes to ensure optimum performance."

The brake controller is enabled with Barnbrook’s leading-edge BlueCube© remote sensing intelligent technology for live real time reporting on performance and for predictive maintenance programmes.

It is one of Barnbrook’s bespoke engineered solutions for older, sunset and legacy assets and platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm can design and manufacture systems and units as new to fit seamlessly into an asset such as train, aircraft or ship and perform the same function with enhanced efficiency and capabilities.

They include its directional switch for trains, which is used to put an engine and its carriages in forward or reverse plus for engine controls and speed switches for such fighter jets as the Tornado, Jaguar, Hawk and Sea Harrier, most of which still need support.

Other innovations include a cutting-edge sensing switch to allow inflight refuelling of helicopters and a game changing lithium-ion battery fire suppression system called E:BAG with fellow tech pioneer Flair.

It harnesses nano-technology to contain and then suppress fires started by lithium-ion batteries in phones, laptops, tablets, vapes and e-scooters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnbrook’s awards have included National Passenger Safety at the UK Rail Industry Awards, Supplier of the Year at Light Rail Industry Awards, Innovation of the Year at the Solent Business Awards, Best Use of Technology at the South Coast Business Awards and Manufacturing and Engineering Business of the Year at the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards.

Founded in 1978, Barnbrook in an independent, family-owned business based in Fareham Park Road, Fareham, Hampshire.

Exact financials of the deal were not disclosed.