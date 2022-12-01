It will be a welcome repeat for the BBC World and BBC News broadcaster and she is already looking forward to taking to The Guildhall stage next February to host the evening of celebration.

‘This is my third year presenting the prestigious Business Excellence Awards and I'm delighted to be invited back,’ said Anjana, who has 15 years of TV experience and is currently temporarily away from her flagship BBC South Today evening news duties to work on the News Channel and BBC World. ‘It's a brilliant night at the Guildhall celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of people living and working in Portsmouth. The nominees range from small businesses run from the family kitchen to global corporations with thousands of employees. But what they all have in common is a commitment to the city where they are based.

‘I always leave the event feeling inspired by the achievements on show. I'm looking forward to seeing who has been nominated this year and feel privileged to have the honour of reading out the names of the winners.’

TV presenter Anjana Gadgil at The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 with Jo Sawford, business director at Solent LEP and Overall Business of the Year winner Daryn Brewer from Pro Pods. Picture: Sarah Standing

Businesses of all sizes and sectors - along with the individuals who make them a success - are invited to send in their nominations in what is our 21st year of recognising, rewarding and celebrating success in Portsmouth and surrounding areas. The closing date for entries is fast approaching - December 16 – and so would-be winners are encouraged to get their submissions in.

Categories for the awards include start-up, small, medium and large businesses of the year. Judges will also be welcoming entries for the businesses doing most to be sustainable and those supporting their local communities along with global, retail, manufacturing/engineering leisure/culture, visitor attraction/event. And the awards will celebrate the best company to work for through Employer of the Year, along with individual categories of entrepreneur, young entrepreneur and trainee/apprentice.

For more information and to submit your entry go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk

