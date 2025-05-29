Beavis Morgan Group appoints Jamie Watson as Group Finance Director

Beavis Morgan, the specialist accounting, tax, advisory, and restructuring group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Watson as Group Finance Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over twelve years of financial and commercial leadership experience, Jamie brings a strong track record across accountancy, private equity, and growth-focused businesses. He joins the Beavis Morgan group at an important time, as the firm continues its ambitious regional expansion and integration plans.

In his new role, Jamie will oversee financial strategy, performance and risk management across the group, working closely with senior leaders to drive long-term value creation. His appointment further strengthens the group’s leadership team and supports its continued focus on delivering proactive, value-led advice to entrepreneurial businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate clients.

Peter Drown, Beavis Morgan Managing Partner, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beavis Morgan group

“We’re pleased to welcome Jamie. His commercial acumen and sector insight will be a major asset as we continue to scale the group and enhance our offering to clients.”

Jamie Watson added:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Beavis Morgan group at such a dynamic stage in its journey. It’s a business with a clear sense of purpose and ambition, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

With Jamie’s arrival, Beavis Morgan continues to build on its strong foundations, looking ahead with clarity and confidence. Our focus remains on delivering value to our clients and expanding our reach across the South East of England, engaging with like-minded businesses who share our values and ambition for long-term, sustainable growth.