Becketts in Southsea - which appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed - closing for 'foreseeable future'

A beloved restaurant in Southsea has shocked locals after a sudden announcement that it will be closing from next month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

Becketts Southsea, in Bellevue Terrace, will be shutting up shop for the ‘foreseeable future’ from July 2, an announcement on social media has confirmed.

The team at the restaurant and bar released a statement on Facebook last night explaining that they will be closing after seven years in business, but that the B&B upstairs will continue to run.

The social media post said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

General manager of Becketts in Southsea, Terence Carvalho, pictured here on the restaurant's fifth anniversary. Picture: Hope McKellar.General manager of Becketts in Southsea, Terence Carvalho, pictured here on the restaurant's fifth anniversary. Picture: Hope McKellar.
‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure. We thank our wonderful, loyal customers for entrusting us with everything from casual dining to bottomless brunches, for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, wakes, proposals, baby showers, hen parties and everything in between.

‘We also wish to thank the many incredible staff we have worked with over the past seven years. Without you this journey could not have been undertaken. Our six beautiful en-suite guest rooms will remain open to overnight guests operating as a boutique B&B.’

The restaurant and bar featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed when the B&B was entered into the competition during season 16 of the show and it has been a cornerstone of Southsea’s culinary scene since opening.

Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.
The reasoning behind the closure is currently unknown but the team are hoping to honour as many bookings, vouchers and events as possible at Becketts’ sister venue – The Coldeast Mansion.

The post added: ‘If you have vouchers, we ask that you please try and use these at Becketts Southsea on or before July 2 2023. If you are unable to do so we will honour these at our sister venue @themansion_coldeast Please contact us to discuss.

‘If you have booked an event or function that is due to be held after July 2 we will be in touch but please do not hesitate to contact us if you would prefer.

‘Your kindness, support and understanding towards our highly valued staff will be very much appreciated.’

