The team at the restaurant and bar released a statement on Facebook last night explaining that they will be closing after seven years in business, but that the B&B upstairs will continue to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social media post said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

General manager of Becketts in Southsea, Terence Carvalho, pictured here on the restaurant's fifth anniversary. Picture: Hope McKellar.

‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure. We thank our wonderful, loyal customers for entrusting us with everything from casual dining to bottomless brunches, for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, wakes, proposals, baby showers, hen parties and everything in between.

‘We also wish to thank the many incredible staff we have worked with over the past seven years. Without you this journey could not have been undertaken. Our six beautiful en-suite guest rooms will remain open to overnight guests operating as a boutique B&B.’

SEE ALSO: Only two months until Michelin listed restaurant in Portsmouth closes

The restaurant and bar featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed when the B&B was entered into the competition during season 16 of the show and it has been a cornerstone of Southsea’s culinary scene since opening.

Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post added: ‘If you have vouchers, we ask that you please try and use these at Becketts Southsea on or before July 2 2023. If you are unable to do so we will honour these at our sister venue @themansion_coldeast Please contact us to discuss.

‘If you have booked an event or function that is due to be held after July 2 we will be in touch but please do not hesitate to contact us if you would prefer.