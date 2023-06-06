Restaurant 27: Only two months until Michelin listed restaurant in Portsmouth closes
Restaurant 27 announced that they will be closing in August in March and it is now only two months until the closure will take place.
The closure comes due to owners, Kevin and his wife Sophie, wanting to have a break and go out on a high note and the restaurant has been inundated with bookings since.
It will close on August 6 and customers have been making sure that they get a booking before then with nearly every weekend being booked up.
The menu consists of quality food including smoked haddock and parmesan arancini and pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini.
The restaurant is known for its delicious food, has been listed in the Michelin Guide and it is Portsmouth’s only restaurant with two AA Rosettes.
