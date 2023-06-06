News you can trust since 1877
Restaurant 27: Only two months until Michelin listed restaurant in Portsmouth closes

Customers will only have two months to get booked in at a beloved Southsea restaurant before it closes.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:55 BST

Restaurant 27 announced that they will be closing in August in March and it is now only two months until the closure will take place.

The closure comes due to owners, Kevin and his wife Sophie, wanting to have a break and go out on a high note and the restaurant has been inundated with bookings since.

It will close on August 6 and customers have been making sure that they get a booking before then with nearly every weekend being booked up.

This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement.
The menu consists of quality food including smoked haddock and parmesan arancini and pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini.

The restaurant is known for its delicious food, has been listed in the Michelin Guide and it is Portsmouth’s only restaurant with two AA Rosettes.

If you want to book a table, click the link.

