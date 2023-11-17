Bed Bugs: Whiteley pest control company invests in state-of-the-art technology to tackle insect scourge
HPC247 Whelan Pest Prevention have funnelled significant investment into specialised heat treatment machinery to tackle the insect scourge. Rising numbers of bed bug sightings have been reported in Paris, France, in October.
With infestations growing in France, it is thought that the creatures could cling onto people’s clothes and belongings – bringing them to the UK. The BBC reports that cases have been rising over the past 20 to 30 years in several countries.
The company’s state-of-the-art machinery is designed to eradicate bed bug infestations in homes, businesses and hotels. Managing director Sean Whelan said although the pests have always been around, the problem is worsening year on year.
The new bug busting heaters work by safely warming properties to a state where insects will not survive. It also works against other infestations.
Mr Whelan said: “Bed bugs have always been around in homes, hotels and businesses so we don’t want to scaremonger the public into thinking every home in the UK is suddenly going to be swamped by bed bugs. However, we are trying to educate people on the signs of bed bugs and how to spot them, should there be an outbreak in the UK.
"We also want to reassure people that if they do suspect bed bugs, there are plenty of ways to get rid of them, which is why we have invested in these heaters. The first sign of bed bugs is usually bites on the body which are itchy, often in places such as the face, neck or hands.
"You might also notice small dark spots or bugs around the seams, crevices and tufts in mattresses because this is where they tend to hide. Bed bugs can latch on to clothes, carpets and furniture.
"Once we have completed our heat treatment, nothing will be able to survive, meaning it will eradicate all bed bugs or other pests in the home. It is a guaranteed method to remove bed bugs.”
Mr Whelan added that bed bug infestations are not caused by dirty properties and the problem could happen to anyone.