The site fell victim to an arson attack on July 23 this year and it suffered a significant amount of damage inside.

The venue was closed for a long period of time as a result of the attack and despite briefly opening again, the decision was made to close.

Belmont Kitchen announces closure. Picture: Sarah Standing

The Facebook post said: “With great sadness, we have decided to close Belmont Kitchen permanently during the short period we were open. We appreciate all the support from the local people. I also would like to give my thanks to the staff who worked so hard and sadly lost their jobs because of a mindless act.”