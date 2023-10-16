Belmont Kitchen in Bedhampton announce closure on Facebook just months after arson attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Belmont Kitchen, located in Belmont Grove, has officially closed its doors after announcing on Facebook that it has permanently closed.
The site fell victim to an arson attack on July 23 this year and it suffered a significant amount of damage inside.
The venue was closed for a long period of time as a result of the attack and despite briefly opening again, the decision was made to close.
The Facebook post said: “With great sadness, we have decided to close Belmont Kitchen permanently during the short period we were open. We appreciate all the support from the local people. I also would like to give my thanks to the staff who worked so hard and sadly lost their jobs because of a mindless act.”
The owner of Belmont Kitchen has been approached for a comment.