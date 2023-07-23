Carvalho's Kitchen and Belmon Kitchen in Havant both closed indefinitely following a fire last night
Police officers and firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire at Carvalho’s Kitchen and Belmont Kitchen which started in the early hours of this morning.
The two businesses, which are both managed by Nas Islam, are located in Belmont Grove, Havant, will now be closed until further notice due to the blaze.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: “A fire at a retail premises on Belmont Grove in Havant was extinguished by firefighters in the early hours of this morning.
“Crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville, along with Southsea’s aerial ladder, were first alerted at 2:40am.
“The fire in a ground-floor shop was stopped by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets.
“The stop message came in shortly after 4am when the incident was left with police officers."
Nas opened the Belmont Kitchen in June and then he took over the unit next door, Carvalho’s Kitchen, earlier this month which serves up a range of tapas dishes.
A post on both of the business’s social medias announcing the closure and customers are devastated at the news.
The post said: ‘Hi we are closed till further notice due to a fire at the restaurant – We will update you soon as possible.’
A joint police and fire investigation will take place later today to establish the cause of the fire.