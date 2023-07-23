The two businesses, which are both managed by Nas Islam, are located in Belmont Grove, Havant, will now be closed until further notice due to the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: “A fire at a retail premises on Belmont Grove in Havant was extinguished by firefighters in the early hours of this morning.

Carvalho's Kitchen has been damaged in a fire last night approximately a month after the new owner took it over.

“Crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville, along with Southsea’s aerial ladder, were first alerted at 2:40am.

“The fire in a ground-floor shop was stopped by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets.

“The stop message came in shortly after 4am when the incident was left with police officers."

A post on both of the business’s social medias announcing the closure and customers are devastated at the news.

The post said: ‘Hi we are closed till further notice due to a fire at the restaurant – We will update you soon as possible.’