Bernards acquires Dack Property Management to strengthen South Coast operations

Bernards, a leading independent estate and lettings agency group, has acquired Dack Property Management, a well-established and respected block and property management firm based in Southsea.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Bernards’ market share across the South Coast and brings together two complementary businesses that share a commitment to exceptional client service, local knowledge, and professional standards.

Founded by Peter Dack, Dack Property Management has long been recognised for its professionalism and reliability, operating under RICS regulation and managing a significant portfolio of residential blocks and managed residential properties. As part of the transaction, Peter Dack will remain with the company as Director, alongside Managing Director Martin Growse, ensuring continuity for clients and maintaining the firm’s trusted service delivery.

Commenting on the acquisition, Daniel Byrne, Managing Director of Bernards, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the Dack team into the Bernards Group. Their longstanding reputation, deep local roots, and commitment to service excellence make them a natural fit for our business. This move enhances our capacity across block management and supports our wider ambition to continue growing our group through the addition of high-quality, service-led businesses."

Daniel Byrne with Peter Dack & Martin Growse

Peter Dack added: "It is with great pleasure that Dack Property Management has become a part of the Bernards Group. DPM will continue to offer the same high level of professional service to our clients and those new clients we look forward to working with. Our team headed by myself and Martin look forward to the future with the support of Daniel and all those at Bernards. I feel this is a truly positive step forward for my company and look forward to being part of it "

With a growing number of offices across Hampshire and a proven track record of successful acquisitions, Bernards has become one of the region’s most recognised independent estate agency groups.

This latest acquisition is part of the group’s ongoing strategic growth plans, with further activity anticipated in the residential block and property management sectors.

Special thanks to the professional service providers involved in the transaction, including ENCY Associates, Think Acquisition, Darwin Gray, and Warner Goodman, for their valued support in helping to deliver a smooth and timely completion.