Bernards Estate Agents opens up new branch in Portsmouth and expands team

Bernards has opened its fourth branch in Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton.

The new branch will showcase homes across the northern Portsmouth area for all budgets, but with a focus on aspirational homes throughout the whole region.

It is part of the estate agents’ plans for expansion throughout 2022, with a fifth branch opening in the near future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Craig Hopes, Daniel Byrne, Martin Merrett, Natalie Hopes and Chris Sullivan at the new Bernards branch in Drayton.

The new office will be managed by newly appointed associate director Craig Hopes, which managing director Daniel Byrne is optimistic about.

He said: ‘I am delighted to have Craig on board as he brings a wealth of knowledge in an estate agency career spanning over 20 years. I have been working on getting Craig to join the team at Bernards for over five years, we just needed the right opportunity to convince him and opening Drayton gave us the perfect opportunity to join forces. We’re looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role, along with the new branch itself.’

Craig said: ‘We’re so excited to be here and working in the PO6 area. Drayton and the surrounding neighbourhoods are aspirational areas to live and having helped so many customers here over the years at Bernards already, it’s great to have an office on the doorstep that people can pop in to.

‘I personally have many friends and family in the area and my daughters are both members of the gymnastics school, so we spend so much time here, it felt a great place to open our next office. We can’t wait to serve the people of PO6 and help in any way we can on the sales or lettings side of property.’

He will be joined by current Bernards team members, training and compliance manager Natalie Hopes and office coordinator Emma Price.

The new branch, which opened on Saturday, February 12, is set to create more jobs in the area, with Daniel having plans to hire two new recruits in the near future.

Bernards specialises in sales and lettings of residential and commercial property across the Portsmouth area.

It also has mortgage advisors within the team to advise and support buyers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron