The Portcullis Taphouse in Portchester Precinct, West Street, opened at the end of December and has already proved popular with the community, serving more than 2,500 pints in its first month.

Offering more than 60 types of beer and cider since opening as well as wines, spirits and cocktails, owner Phil Stenning said there is nothing else like it in the area.

Phil and his wife Sheryl, from Fareham, said they were inspired to open their own taphouse in the precinct after Phil had worked with some friends at the West Street Alehouse in Fareham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil said: ‘Working with Cat and Steve they really encouraged me to do this, even though I was working for them they were so supportive.’

The Portcullis Taphouse serves a range of craft beers, real ales and ciders to drink in or takeaway, and with 16 taps the selection is always changing.

Phil said as well as serving drinks from across the world he is especially keen to showcase those which have been brewed nearby. Beers from Portsmouth’s Irving Brewery are among those on tap, as are some from Gosport’s Fallen Acorn and others from Elusive Brewing and Vibrant Forest Brewery.

He said: ‘We’ve definitely put an emphasis on using local businesses because there’s a lot of them and they’re all doing a really good job, they’ve got some really top quality products.

Pictured: Owners Phil and Sheryl Stenning at The Portcullis Taphouse, West Street, Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘People always like to know where the beers are from and are keen to support anything that’s been made locally.’

The taphouse also holds events, with quiz nights, a vinyl night every Wednesday and a free cheese board every Sunday afternoon, which Phil said is to say thank you to their customers for all their support so far.

Being a family-run business Phil and Sheryl said everyone is welcome, including dogs and children, and said they have already felt a strong community feel amongst their wide demographic of customers. Their 17-year-old son has been helping out along with Phil’s parents, and they’re hoping to grow the team even more.

Pictured: Owners Phil and Sheryl Stenning at The Portcullis Taphouse, West Street, Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman

With plans to open a bottle shop and more outside seating to come, Phil said he is excited to make a positive impact on the community.

He said: ‘It’s building quickly and we’re really excited. We’re hopefully going to get involved with the Portchester beer festival and we’ve also got events coming up with AFC Portchester.

‘We’re hopefully going to be contributing to bringing the precinct back to life and a bit more up to date.’

For more information, find The Portcullis Taphouse on Facebook.

Pictured: Interior of The Portcullis Taphouse, Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Pictured: Interior of The Portcullis Taphouse, Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman