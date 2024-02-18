News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Best garden centres in Portsmouth area: 13 top garden centres to visit according to Google reviews

With winter slowly ending and spring getting ever closer, those with green fingers will be wanting to get their gardens into tip-top shape.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT

Across Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we are fortunate to have so many garden centres, with plants, trees and flowers to get your garden back to its best.

MORE LIKE THIS: Look inside newly refurbished gym after £3m upgrades

But what do shoppers make of each one, and which is apparently the best to go to?

Here are the 13 best ranked garden centres in our area, ranked according to Google reviews.

These are the best garden centre in the Portsmouth area, according to Google. Picture: Sarah Standing (260422-2428)

1. Best garden centres in the Portsmouth area

These are the best garden centre in the Portsmouth area, according to Google. Picture: Sarah Standing (260422-2428) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Dobbies Garden Centre in Bartons Road, Havant, has a 3.9 rating on Google from more than 1,800 reviews.

2. Dobbies Garden Centre, Havant - 13

Dobbies Garden Centre in Bartons Road, Havant, has a 3.9 rating on Google from more than 1,800 reviews. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
B&Q in The Pompey Centre, Fratton, has a garden centre. It has a 4 rating on Google from more than 1,600 reviews.

3. B&Q Portsmouth - 12

B&Q in The Pompey Centre, Fratton, has a garden centre. It has a 4 rating on Google from more than 1,600 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Hambrooks Garden Centre in Southampton Road, Titchfield, has a 4.2 rating on Google from 110 reviews.

4. Hambrooks Garden Centre - 11

Hambrooks Garden Centre in Southampton Road, Titchfield, has a 4.2 rating on Google from 110 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Google