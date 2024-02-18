The Copnor Road location is now under the wing of Portsmouth FC after previously being Roko. New facilities including a renovated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, fitness studios and up-to-date gym equipment have all been installed.
As a result, memberships have been soaring at the club. General manager Richard Attah-Donker said the business had just under 1,700 members before the refurbishment took place, but this has now risen to 2,798 as of February 15.
He added that the association with the football club, marketing in the community and the new facilities have all paid dividends and contributed to the business’ success.
Here are 13 pictures which show the upgraded facilities and the club itself.