The Copnor Road location is now under the wing of Portsmouth FC after previously being Roko. New facilities including a renovated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, fitness studios and up-to-date gym equipment have all been installed.

As a result, memberships have been soaring at the club. General manager Richard Attah-Donker said the business had just under 1,700 members before the refurbishment took place, but this has now risen to 2,798 as of February 15.

He added that the association with the football club, marketing in the community and the new facilities have all paid dividends and contributed to the business’ success.

Here are 13 pictures which show the upgraded facilities and the club itself.

1 . Pompey Health & Fitness Club Pompey Health & Fitness has undergone a significant refurbishment and now boasts top of the range equipment and closer links to Portsmouth FC Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Pompey Health & Fitness Club Pictured - Drone picture of Pompey Health & Fitness Club. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Pompey Health & Fitness Club Pictured - Richard Attah-Donkor, General Manager, said memberships have soared since the refurbishment was made. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales