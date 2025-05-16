BH Live celebrates 15 years of supporting local communities

Jon Workman, CEO of BH Live

This month, registered charity and social enterprise BH Live is celebrating 15 years of doing what it does best - bringing people together through events, culture, sports, and community activities that make a positive difference to people’s lives.

Since launching in 2010, BH Live has focused on helping people live healthier, more active lives while enjoying great cultural and entertainment experiences. Whether it’s putting on live shows, running local leisure centres, or making sport and fitness more accessible, the charity is dedicated to improving health and wellbeing for all.

As a registered charity, every penny of surplus is reinvested into running and improving the venues, centres and services for public benefit.

Over the years, BH Live has grown to become a big part of life across Dorset, Hampshire, and beyond. With more than 500,000 event goers each year, hundreds of thousands of customers using BH Live Active leisure centres, and millions of pounds generated for the local economy, their work touches so many people’s lives. From swimming pools and gyms to theatres and amazing cultural and business events, they’ve built a strong network of spaces where people can move, socialise, learn and enjoy themselves.

BH Live colleagues celebrate 15 years of positive difference at the charity's Head Office in Bournemouth

The charity was originally set up to run Bournemouth’s leisure centres and event venues in partnership with the local council. This included Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth International Centre, Littledown, Pelhams and Stokewood. BH Live additionally manages

Sir David English Sports Centre in partnership with Bournemouth School Charitable Trust, and operates BH Live Active, Queen’s Park and BH Live Active, Corfe Mullen under independent arrangements.

Since then, it has expanded its reach, to communities across Hampshire and London, operating leisure centres across Portsmouth as well as Fairfield Halls in Croydon in partnership with their respective local authorities. The charity generates income for local authorities through service fees and saves its council partners hundreds of thousands of pounds in operational costs and more.

BH Live has also invested more than £20 million into protecting and improving local public facilities. This includes gym and fitness studio upgrades, better pools, new changing rooms, new sports pitches, improved event spaces, technology, and lively community cafés, restaurants and bars. These improvements aren’t just about bricks and mortar - they’re about giving families, young people, and older adults more ways to stay healthy, active, inspired, and connected.

BH Live also takes sustainability seriously. From solar panels, EV charging stations, and enhanced water recycling and building management systems, the charity is working hard to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint and has recently achieved Green Mark level 2 accreditation across all of its venues and centres.

The organisation is actively encouraging more people to stay active and enjoy events by breaking down financial barriers to physical exercise and cultural activity too. Examples include free-to-attend community theatre and leisure centre open days, concessionary programmes for people on low income, and cultural subsidies to enable community participation in events and leisure. BH Live additionally provides free swimming for children*, as well as subsidised exercise classes and activity programmes for people living with long-term health conditions or who receive certain benefits.

As of April 2025, BH Live’s social value in Bournemouth and Portsmouth is estimated to exceed more than £21m a year. That means fewer pressures on the NHS, stronger engaged communities, and more opportunities for people to live healthier, happier lives.

As well as welcoming more than five million visits a year into its venues and leisure centres, BH Live’s work supports other local and national industries too. A major employer in the leisure, events and hospitality sector, more than 1,500 people currently work for BH Live. Roles include sports and health professionals; teachers and coaches; theatre operators and entertainment specialists; chefs, baristas and hospitality servers; customer service and ticketing assistants; event organisers; technicians, and much more.

Because cultural events, entertainment, conferences, and exhibitions bring people into the region, this activity also supports thousands of jobs in other sectors such as accommodation, hospitality, research and transport.

It doesn’t stop there – BH Live also supports other charitable initiatives and community groups. Thanks to the support of its colleagues, customers, and visitors, BH Live has helped fundraising efforts for several local and national charities including Variety the Children's Charity; Julia’s House Children’s Hospices; Naomi House & Jacksplace; Macmillan Cancer Support; Children In Need; Comic Relief, and many more.

Jon Workman, BH Live’s Chief Executive, said:

“What we’ve achieved over the last 15 years is thanks to the passion and hard work of our brilliant team with the loyal support of our customers and partners. Thanks must also go to our board of trustees who give up their time and expertise in shaping our impact. It’s amazing to see the positive changes we’ve made together - whether that’s helping someone find their enthusiasm and therefore the health benefits of regular physical activity, giving a child their first theatre experience, or providing welcoming social spaces for people to connect and enjoy a shared experience.

“We have achieved some incredible results over the last 12 months alone, seeing increases in participation, growth of services and attractions, as well as another encouraging operating surplus. This means we can continue making a difference in our communities for many more years to come, providing great places for people to enjoy and protecting public services.”

Councillor Andy Martin, Portfolio Holder for Customer, Communications and Culture at BCP Council, said:

"BH Live has played a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents over the past 15 years. Their commitment to providing accessible and diverse leisure and cultural opportunities has allowed countless individuals and families to stay active, engaged, and connected within our community. We are grateful for their partnership and the positive impact they continue to make on the health and wellbeing of our residents."

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council, added:

"Promoting healthy lifestyles and positive physical health is a priority for Portsmouth City Council, and it's truly remarkable to see what BH Live has accomplished over the past 15 years.

"This success highlights the benefits of our collaboration with BH Live and other partners across the city, which includes creating jobs, enhancing sustainability, and improving health outcomes for everyone."

More information about BH Live can be found at bhlive.org.uk.