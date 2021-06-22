Krazy Kaves. Picture: Google

A change of use application has been submitted for the unit occupied by Krazy Kaves, paving the way for the ‘prospective tenant’ Screwfix to move in.

It comes after Covid-19 lockdowns have seen the site repeatedly closed in the last 16 months.

It had been due to reopen on May 17 but four days before this posted on Facebook to say the centre was ‘not quite ready’.

In a letter to Portsmouth City Council, planners acting for Screwfix said: ‘This application for change of use will subsequently employ 12 members of staff, whilst making further improvements to the exterior of the premises to enable its functional use as a high-quality employment space.’

It added: ‘The purpose of the Screwfix operation at Dickinson Road will be to serve the jobbing building providing building materials that would not be appropriate to stock in a town centre location.

‘As such, a location such as Dickinson Road is the best location for such a distribution use to occur as it is of appropriate and sufficient size and provides appropriate parking/collection points for builders’ vehicle.’

Four of the 12 jobs will be fulltime contracts.

The change of use application is dated May 26.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron