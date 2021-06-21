Virgin Voyage's luxury liner Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth
A NEW luxury cruise liner has made her arrival in Portsmouth this morning.
Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady has passed the Round Tower and is docking at Portsmouth International Port.
She will become the biggest ship to ever arrive in the city – as a 110,000-tonne vessel, she dwarfs even HMS Queen Elizabeth.
At 277 metres and with space for 3,000 passengers, Scarlet Lady’s voyage into Portsmouth will mark a milestone moment in the city’s ambition to bounce back following the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.
No expense is spared on board, with more than a dozen restaurants, plus casinos, nightclubs, spas and even its very own high street.
From August 6, Scarlet Lady will be operating at reduced capacity to make at least six sailings of either three or four nights around England.
After that, she will be sailing around the Caribbean from her home port of Miami, Florida.