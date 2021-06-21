Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady has passed the Round Tower and is docking at Portsmouth International Port.

She will become the biggest ship to ever arrive in the city – as a 110,000-tonne vessel, she dwarfs even HMS Queen Elizabeth.

At 277 metres and with space for 3,000 passengers, Scarlet Lady’s voyage into Portsmouth will mark a milestone moment in the city’s ambition to bounce back following the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth on June 21. Picture: Ben Dollery

No expense is spared on board, with more than a dozen restaurants, plus casinos, nightclubs, spas and even its very own high street.

From August 6, Scarlet Lady will be operating at reduced capacity to make at least six sailings of either three or four nights around England.

After that, she will be sailing around the Caribbean from her home port of Miami, Florida.

Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth on June 21. Picture: Ben Dollery

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron