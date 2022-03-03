Two big anniversaries mean The News Business Excellence Awards will be extra-special this year
Two big anniversaries are set to make this year’s The News Business Excellence Awards even more special.
It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.
Peter Hooley, Director of Business Development, said: ‘2022 marks Portsmouth’s 30th anniversary as a university and 150 years of heritage.
‘We’re excited to be celebrating this milestone in the same year that The News Business Excellence Awards celebrate their 20th anniversary.
‘As the main award sponsor, it’s wonderful that we’re celebrating the amazing achievements and impact of people and businesses who have contributed so much to the city and the region.’
He added: ‘In this historic year, we want to celebrate with the 250,000 graduates of the University and its predecessor institutions.
‘Our graduates have made significant contributions to all areas of society and, whilst they span the globe, many have stayed local to the city that stole their hearts.’
A special Reunion and Giving Day is planned for September, when hundreds of graduates will be welcomed back to campus.
Peter continued: ‘The year is packed with wonderful events, big and small, to engage Portsmouth alumni, supporters and the local community.
‘Watch out for a community celebration of Lauren Steadman’s Tokyo Paralympic gold medal achievement coming soon, along with upcoming Life Solved Live events that showcase how the University is changing our world.’
Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.’
This year there are 15 categories to choose from – entries are now closed, but we’re still looking for businesses to step forward to join our growing list of sponsors for the categories to help ensure the awards go ahead in style.
Winners will be announced on April 29 at a gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.
The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.
Headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School. Other sponsors already signed up include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin, GetSet Solent, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.
The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.
Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.
Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards
The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.
The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.
The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.
Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.
Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467
For more information, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]
THE AWARDS
Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School
CATEGORIES
Small Business of the Year – sponsored by Aerial Direct
Medium Business of the Year – sponsored by Citrus IT Support
Large Business of the Year
Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School
Start-up Business of the Year – sponsored by GetSet Solent
International Business of the Year
Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year
Employer of the Year – sponsored by HSDC
Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year – sponsored by Portsmouth City Council
Retail & Leisure Business of the Year
Training Programme of the Year
Company CSR Initiative of the Year – sponsored by BAE Systems
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – sponsored by Lockheed Martin
Entrepreneur of the Year
Sustainable Business of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School
Overall Business of the Year – sponsored by Solent LEP