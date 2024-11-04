Biscoes Solicitors announces exciting merger with KJ Cox Solicitors

Biscoes Solicitors, a leading legal firm serving Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, is delighted to announce its merger with KJ Cox Solicitors, based in Bordon.

The merger, effective from 1st November 2024, marks an exciting new chapter for both firms as they join forces to deliver enhanced legal services to clients across the region.

With over 170 years of legal expertise, Biscoes is a well-established firm with eight offices spread across Hampshire. Known for its commitment to providing professional legal advice in a friendly environment, Biscoes has earned a reputation for excellent client service, consistently receiving high praise from its clients. The firm’s dedication to putting customer satisfaction first is a key reason why clients return to Biscoes and recommend its services to friends and family.

KJ Cox Solicitors, founded by Kellie-Jayne Cox, brings over 20 years of legal experience to the merger. The firm is deeply rooted in the Bordon community and has earned the trust of clients throughout Alton, Bordon, and the surrounding areas. The merger offers KJ Cox Solicitors the opportunity to expand its services, benefiting from Biscoes’ broader range of legal expertise and extensive resources.

Kellie & Sarah

Kellie-Jayne Cox, founder of KJ Cox Solicitors, expressed her enthusiasm for the merger:

“This is an exciting time for KJ Cox Solicitors to grow and become part of a great legal team. Biscoes offers a wider range of legal services that will greatly benefit our clients. Having worked at Biscoes previously, I feel a deep personal connection to the firm, and I am proud to be re-joining such an outstanding team as we embark on this new chapter together.”

Alison Lee, Managing Director of Biscoes, also shared her excitement:

“We are thrilled to be working with Kellie-Jayne again and to welcome KJ Cox Solicitors to the Biscoes family. By bringing together the expertise of both firms, we will be able to offer even more value to our clients and continue to provide the high level of service that both Biscoes and KJ Cox are known for. This merger represents a fantastic opportunity for us to grow and strengthen our presence in the region.”

KJ Cox Solicitors will continue to serve the communities of Alton and Bordon, maintaining the same personalised, community-focused approach that clients have come to rely on. The team remains dedicated to offering home visits for clients unable to attend the office and will continue to support local initiatives, including free monthly legal clinics at Alton Community Centre and Dementia Friendly services at Alton Assembly Rooms.

The merger strengthens both firms’ ability to deliver comprehensive legal solutions, while upholding the values of accessibility, professionalism, and community support.

For more information about Biscoes Solicitors and the services available at all offices, please visit: www.biscoes-law.co.uk