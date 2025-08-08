Bishops Printers champions apprenticeships to build the future of print

Bishops Printers has launched a new wave of investment, not in machines, but in people. Under the leadership of Production Director Paul Cull, the Portsmouth-based business is reimagining how apprenticeships can drive both professional growth and team morale. The goal: to place an apprentice in every department of the factory, creating a cycle of learning, support, and shared success.

“Apprentices bring a fresh perspective and energy that’s vital for the future of print,” says Paul. “But this isn’t just about training new recruits. It’s about creating a culture where experienced staff are valued as mentors, knowledge is passed on, and everyone feels part of something bigger.”

A Transformative Presence on the Factory Floor

Nowhere is that impact clearer than in the print room, where apprentice Lavinia “Vinnie” Tewkesbury has quickly become a catalyst for change. A keen amateur boxer with a strong work ethic and seemingly insatiable curiosity, she's brought new life to the team and to mentors.

Lead Mentor Keith Kirby handing the baton to the next generation.

Keith Kirby, Vinnie’s lead mentor and one of Bishops’ most experienced printers with over 40 years at the company, admits he didn’t expect the mentoring experience to be quite so gratifying.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” says Keith. “Vinnie is fantastic. She challenges me, she listens, she asks questions, and she makes me laugh. She’s changed the atmosphere in the print room.”

Fellow mentor Simon White echoes the sentiment. “Having someone like Vinnie around makes you look again at everything you know and why it matters. It’s reminded us just how much we have to offer.”

Vinnie’s respect for the experience of her colleagues, paired with her natural confidence and academic commitment, has earned admiration across the business. Jon Bray, her Learn2Print tutor, calls her approach to the coursework “exceptional” - an endorsement that speaks volumes in an industry that prizes precision and discipline.

Bishops Printers

Vinnie first joined Bishops as a folder operator, where her enthusiasm and attention to detail quickly stood out. Recognising her potential and curiosity about the wider print manufacturing process, she was invited to join the print room to expand her skills and deepen her understanding. She has since progressed to the point where she now runs a Heidelberg B2 Speedmaster XL75 10-colour 5/5 perfector independently.

“There’s so much to learn. Every shift there’s something new. I always knew I didn't want a desk job, but it never occurred to me that I could be a printer. I’m on my feet all day, which I enjoy, and it’s busy – which is great. Keith & Simon are so enthusiastic about teaching me – it makes such a difference.”

The apprenticeship programme at Bishops is built around the Advanced Standard for Print Technicians, a 28-month course combining monthly onsite training with hands-on experience in one of the most advanced Heidelberg-equipped pressrooms in Europe – blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to craftsmanship, training and people.

Paul sees this as just the beginning.

Lavinia "Vinnie" Tewkesbury, Print Apprentice

“Our aim is for each apprentice to one day mentor someone new. That way, we create a self-sustaining model of learning and leadership.”

The next intake will target 17–18-year-olds - a deliberate move to support young people who might not see a place for themselves in manufacturing. “We want them to know there is a future here, and it’s one worth building,” Paul adds.