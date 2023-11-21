A host of big brand names at Gunwharf Quays are offering “brilliant” discounts on a range of items for Black Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Portsmouth shopping centre has dropped a hint of the deals available for shoppers for the mega discount day on Friday. But deals can already be purchased and will run until November 27. A wide selection of brands are cutting prices across fashion, beauty, gifts and homeware in the run up to the festive season.

READ NOW: Serious Southsea crash

Brands such as Adidas, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker, Tommy Hilfiger and Sweaty Betty are among those offering reduced prices for those looking for a Christmas bargain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerial view of Gunwharf Quays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Gunwharf Quays said: “Black Friday. The countdown is on. Here’s a sneak peek at some of our brands offering brilliant deals. Make sure to sign up to our newsletter to be the first to hear about our discounts.”

Black Friday offers from brands include 30 per cent off at Calvin Klein, 20 per cent off at Crew Clothing, 30 per cent off selected lines at Le Creuset, 30 per cent off at Adidas, 25 per cent off at Polo Ralph Lauren, 30 per cent off at Kate Spade, 30 per cent off at Ted Baker, 30 per cent off at Tommy Hilfiger, 20 per cent off at Sweaty Betty and 30 per cent off at Karl Lagerfeld.

Spend £175 and save 30 per cent across selected lines at The North Face. Purses £39 and under, with handbags £99 and under at Radley.

Black Friday offers will run on selected days throughout the days and will be regularly updated at gunwharfquays.co.uk/offers. Guests are encouraged to visit the website to be kept up to date with individual brand offers which are subject to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premium shopping destination already offers guests up to 60 per cent off RRP at over 90 high street stores and designer brands and this Black Friday will see bargain hunters kickstarting their Christmas shopping looking for the best deals.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays said: “With the launch of our Christmas Village and switch on of our festive lights, Christmas is already well underway at Gunwharf Quays. And now, with over a week of Black Friday offers available, seeing extra discounts on top of great value outlet prices, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more guests to our centre. With less than five weeks to go until the big day itself, it’s the perfect time for mission shopping and getting in the mood for Christmas.”