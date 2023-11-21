Portsmouth motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Southsea crash
A Portsmouth motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
Police are investigating the incident at around 6pm on Sunday (19 November) on Rodney Road, Southsea, involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a turquoise and orange KTM 125cc motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to Southampton Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision are underway and anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or has captured the incident on CCTV or dash cam should contact police online on via 101 quoting 44230473576,” a spokesperson added .