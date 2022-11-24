Residents can bag a bargain at Gunwharf Quays tomorrow ahead of the yearly shopping bonanza. Some of the best money-saving deals have been revealed, with cut price products in the beauty, fashion, gifts and homeware sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Black Friday is an exciting weekend for guests to enjoy extra savings, and our brands have some incredible offers, providing even greater discounts for our guests.

Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5281)

‘We know many shoppers have already made a start on their Christmas shopping, and with the majority looking for discount shopping this festive season, Black Friday is the perfect time to tick off your shopping list or treat yourself to some great bargains available at Gunwharf Quays.’

The shopping centre will be open from 9am to 9pm tomorrow. Gunwharf Quays already offers 60 per cent off regular retail price (RRP) at over 80 high street brands, so bargain hunters are expected to be out in full force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discounts will be available on brands including Timberland, Nike Unite and Michael Kors. The list of offers includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Kors (up to 65% off in-store) Timberland (up to 40% off the outlet price on men's apparel, footwear and accessories, plus 40% off women's footwear) Crew Clothing (25% off everything) ProCook (20% off when you spend £100) Nike Unite (30% off everything) Champion (up to 50% off selected lines)