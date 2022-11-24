Black Friday: Gunwharf Quays unveils offers for early Christmas shopping with cut prices on popular brands, what are they?
A PORTSMOUTH shopping landmark has unveiled its list of Black Friday offers in time for Christmas.
Residents can bag a bargain at Gunwharf Quays tomorrow ahead of the yearly shopping bonanza. Some of the best money-saving deals have been revealed, with cut price products in the beauty, fashion, gifts and homeware sectors.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Black Friday is an exciting weekend for guests to enjoy extra savings, and our brands have some incredible offers, providing even greater discounts for our guests.
Most Popular
‘We know many shoppers have already made a start on their Christmas shopping, and with the majority looking for discount shopping this festive season, Black Friday is the perfect time to tick off your shopping list or treat yourself to some great bargains available at Gunwharf Quays.’
The shopping centre will be open from 9am to 9pm tomorrow. Gunwharf Quays already offers 60 per cent off regular retail price (RRP) at over 80 high street brands, so bargain hunters are expected to be out in full force.
SEE ALSO: Mum shares ‘penny-a-day’ money hack that saved her more than £650 - and paid for all her Christmas presents
Discounts will be available on brands including Timberland, Nike Unite and Michael Kors. The list of offers includes:
Michael Kors (up to 65% off in-store) Timberland (up to 40% off the outlet price on men's apparel, footwear and accessories, plus 40% off women's footwear) Crew Clothing (25% off everything) ProCook (20% off when you spend £100) Nike Unite (30% off everything) Champion (up to 50% off selected lines)
Black Friday offers at the shopping centre are regularly updated. For more information, visit the Gunwharf Quays website.