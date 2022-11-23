Christmas festivities and pop-up food stalls announced at Whiteley Shopping Centre with Father Christmas visiting
FESTIVE fun is coming to a shopping centre with Father Christmas also making appearances.
Whiteley Shopping Centre has revealed its Christmas events for this year, with the mall also being transformed into a winter wonderland.
The Grinch will be greeting shoppers, and the North Pole bear will also be roaming round the facility on December 11.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We know that this Christmas might be more difficult for many, so we’re doing what we can to make this year extra special.
‘We’re so excited to launch our range of activities and festive character visits to help spread Christmas cheer to as many people as possible in the local community.’
German Swing Grill will be serving customers from tomorrow until and December 31, with Artisanal Cheese and Chutney serving shoppers between Saturday and Christmas Eve. Santa Saturday’s are scheduled for Saturday, December 3 and December 18.