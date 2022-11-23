News you can trust since 1877
Christmas festivities and pop-up food stalls announced at Whiteley Shopping Centre with Father Christmas visiting

FESTIVE fun is coming to a shopping centre with Father Christmas also making appearances.

By Freddie Webb
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:29pm

Whiteley Shopping Centre has revealed its Christmas events for this year, with the mall also being transformed into a winter wonderland.

The Grinch will be greeting shoppers, and the North Pole bear will also be roaming round the facility on December 11.

The Grinch will be visiting Whiteley Shopping Centre this Christmas. Picture: Whiteley Shopping Centre

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We know that this Christmas might be more difficult for many, so we’re doing what we can to make this year extra special.

‘We’re so excited to launch our range of activities and festive character visits to help spread Christmas cheer to as many people as possible in the local community.’

German Swing Grill will be serving customers from tomorrow until and December 31, with Artisanal Cheese and Chutney serving shoppers between Saturday and Christmas Eve. Santa Saturday’s are scheduled for Saturday, December 3 and December 18.

A full list of events can be found here.

Whiteley Shopping Centre have released their full list of Christmas events.

November 26 – Santa Saturdays

December 3 – Santa Saturdays

December 3 – Festive face painters

December 4 – The Grinch and Cindy-Lou

December 10 – Santa Saturdays

December 10 – Festive face painters

December 11 – North Pole Bear

December 17 – Santa Saturdays

December 17 – Festive face painters

December 18 – The Grinch and Cindy-Lou

December 18 – Santa Saturdays

December 18 – Giving Box Christmas Crackers

