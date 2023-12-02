A brand new B&M in Titchfield has opened its doors, taking over the former premises of two other retail giants.

The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and after an extensive refurbishment, B&M has combined the two units. The store will be officially opened on December 2 at 8am and customers can find a range of different products on offer.

NOW READ: Poundland in Fareham Shopping Centre to shut and relocate

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

Here are 21 pictures from the new store:

1 . B&M in Titchfield B&M opened in Southampton Road Retail Park in Titchfield, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (011223-2905) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . B&M in Titchfield B&M is due opened in Southampton Road Retail Park in Titchfield, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . B&M Titchfield B&M opened in Southampton Road Retail Park in Titchfield, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (011223-2908) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales