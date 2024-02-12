Body Shop administration fears as future of Portsmouth, Fareham, and Whiteley shops in doubt
National reports that The Body Shop - which employs thousands of people in about 200 shops across the UK - could begin the aministration process in coming days have cast doubt over the future of the chain's locations in the South.
As reported by the BBC, the company was recently bought by private equity firm Aurelius and is expected to undergo a major restructure following a difficult festive season. The Body Shop currently has store in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre, at Gunwharf Quays, in Fareham Shopping Centre and Whiteley shopping village. It is not known how the changes will affect these shops but the BBC claims closures and job losses are likely - though the brand is not expected to completely disappear from our high streets.
The BBC reported that restructuring expert FRP Advisory is likely to be appointed to look at costs including high street property and rent expenses. The Body Shop is known for its ethical products and campaigns. It was founded in Brighton in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick. More details to follow.