National reports that The Body Shop - which employs thousands of people in about 200 shops across the UK - could begin the aministration process in coming days have cast doubt over the future of the chain's locations in the South.

As reported by the BBC, the company was recently bought by private equity firm Aurelius and is expected to undergo a major restructure following a difficult festive season. The Body Shop currently has store in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre, at Gunwharf Quays, in Fareham Shopping Centre and Whiteley shopping village. It is not known how the changes will affect these shops but the BBC claims closures and job losses are likely - though the brand is not expected to completely disappear from our high streets.

