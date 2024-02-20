Body Shop to shut half of its shops - how Portsmouth Fareham and Whiteley stores will be affected
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Body Shop hired administrators last week, casting doubt over the future of shops across Hampshire. The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, has appointed insolvency experts from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.
According to national reports, the high street giant will shut about half of its stores - and seven are set to close their doors for the last time today.
These are:
- Surrey Quays (London)
- Oxford Street Bond Street (London)
- Canary Wharf (London)
- Cheapside (London)
- Nuneaton (Warwickshire)
- Ashford Town Centre (Kent)
- Bristol Queens Road (Bristol)
Administrators from FRP Advisory said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term." The Body Shop currently has stores in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre, at Gunwharf Quays, in Fareham Shopping Centre and Whiteley shopping village. These are not among the stores currently confirmed as closing. More details to follow.
The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process. The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products. It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.