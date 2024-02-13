Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop has hired administrators, putting thousands of jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk.

The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, has appointed insolvency experts from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.

The Body Shop currently has store in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre, at Gunwharf Quays, in Fareham Shopping Centre and Whiteley shopping village. It is not known how the changes will affect these shops but the reports say closures and job losses are likely - though the brand is not expected to completely disappear from our high streets.

FRP said the administrators will "consider all options to find a way forward for the business" after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process.

The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.