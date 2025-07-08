Botley stylist wins top UK hair award

Local hair artist Emily Bosley, aka *The Craft Hairdresser*, has been crowned “Master HairPro Stylist of the Year” at The Hair Pro Awards, powered by WELOVE and The Purple Hearts Club, held Sunday in Winchester.

The award, presented by Cally Borg (The Lifestyle Stylist) and Dom Lehane (How To Cut It podcast), celebrates hair professionals at the top of their game.

Organised by industry leader Rae Palmer, the Hair Pro Awards honour creative talent with strong ethics and a passion for ongoing education and professional standards, backed by Habia, The Hair & Barber Council, and City & Guilds.

Emily didn’t stop at the trophy, she also:

Emily Bosley with one of the Hair Pro Awards Judges, and hair professional, Cally Borg

- Gained Master Professional State Registration (MPSR)

- Graduated with a Distinction in Master Commercial Hair

- Earned a Merit as a Master Colourist

Emily brings over 10 years of experience in the hair industry, having made a bold career change at the age of 30. Originally trained in Contemporary Crafts, with a background in glass, silversmithing, and ceramics, she swapped the studio bench for the salon chair and has never looked back.

Emily Bosley holding her Master Stylist of the Year Trophy at the Hair Pro Awards

“It’s not just about hair,” says Emily. “It’s how you feel when you see yourself in the mirror. I’m here for that transformation.”

This moment is not only a personal milestone, but also a defining one for my business. It’s recognition of the passion, care, and creativity that goes into every appointment. Winning this award and gaining state registration confirms the value of offering something different – a truly personal, holistic, and empowering salon experience. It’s a proud reminder that taking a leap at 30 to follow my heart was the right choice, and it fuels my mission to help others feel seen, confident and cared for.

Working from her calm, 1-1 home salon studio in Botley, Emily offers a personalised, eco-conscious experience where women leave feeling uplifted and empowered.

Her clients certainly agree. One shared,

“A purely delectable experience. I felt pampered and special from the first moment. Totally 'wowed' by my reflection looking back at me from the mirror! I only went in for a cut, and came out a new woman!”

With a focus on hair health, colour confidence, self-love, and holistic trico-care, The Craft Hairdresser is redefining the home-salon experience - one head at a time.

Website: www.thecrafthairdresser.co.uk

Instagram: @thecrafthairdresser

Bookings: http://fresha.com/a/the-craft-hairdresser-botley-21-holmesland-walk-mie1kf0v

The Hair Pro Awards: www.welovepurplehearts.com