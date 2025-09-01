Bouldering community grows in Hampshire as The Climbing Hangar welcomes Southampton's Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Southampton has made a special visit to the city’s brand new climbing and bouldering destination. Cllr James Baillie, accompanied by his son Issac, visited The Climbing Hangar on Tuesday, enjoying a guided tour of the impressive 24,000 square foot facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With community at the heart of The Climbing Hangar’s ethos, the state-of-the-art gym boasts over 300 climbs, elite training boards, a fully equipped strength training gym and community areas including a café and remote working spaces.

After the tour, led by General Manager Robert King, both Cllr Baillie and Issac took to the walls, enjoying a hands-on experience, trying different areas and putting their flexibility to the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the first time I’ve had a go at climbing for quite a while, and I had an absolutely amazing time,” said Cllr Baillie. “Everyone was incredibly encouraging, which made a real difference. The space is fantastic, beautifully done, with so many routes, from beginner climbs to more technical challenges that the real pros were tackling. My son has had an amazing time too – he’s been up and down the walls over and over again, and I think he’s found his new favourite hobby.”

Cllr James Baillie at The Climbing Hangar Southampton

Alongside the venue’s bouldering facilities is a welcoming café serving its signature Hangar blend coffee from Neighbourhood Coffee, plus freshly baked pastries, healthy options and deli counter favourites.

The Climbing Hangar also plays host to a packed programme of social events and inclusive classes. Popular sessions like Hangar Women Rock give women of all abilities the chance to climb, train and build confidence together in a supportive setting, while new initiatives will include queer climbing groups, card game meet ups and even a book club.

Families can also get involved, with kids’ parties and holiday activities for ages seven and up. In addition, children on free school meals can enjoy free sessions and healthy meals during the school holidays through the Holiday Access Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Climbing Hangar promises to be as much a social space as a sporting one,” Cllr. Baillie added. “From the moment you walk in, you see this beautiful, modern café area with an amazing community space, including a pool table and an incredible mural by local artist Nathan Evans Illustration as well. It looks fantastic.”

General Manager Robert King (R) and Cllr James Baillie (L)

“Since opening just over a month ago, it’s been a thrill to see The Climbing Hangar Southampton find its place in the city,” said Robert King. “We already have a growing bunch of regulars and are welcoming new faces every day. With the new academic year about to start, we’re especially looking forward to welcoming students, who we know will love the chance to enjoy bouldering, connect with others and be part of this growing community.”

For more information on The Climbing Hangar, please visit www.theclimbinghangar.com