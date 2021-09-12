Boutique children and babies’ clothing shop named as the best independent retailer in Havant

Havant MP Alan Mak visited Button Up Baby in Havant, here he is with co-founder Crystal Young

Havant MP Alan Mak visited Button Up Baby in Havant last week to present the owners with an award for being his constituency’s Best Independent Retailer.

The boutique children and babies’ clothing shop was chosen by local residents as the winner of the Best Independent Retailer category in the Havant Constituency Small Business and Community Awards, which are organised by the MP.

The business was also a finalist in the Best New and Growing Business category.

Button Up Baby was established five years ago in North Street, Havant by married couple Martin and Crystal Young.

It sells clothes for small children and babies, from affordable Portuguese fashion to luxurious hand-smocked, hand-embroidered outfits by world renowned brands such as Sarah Louise & Pretty Originals.

Among their collections are designs worn by HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Customers come from across the region and the wider country to buy outfits.

Crystal, co-founder, said: ‘We’re delighted that local residents have nominated us for these awards and proud to be recognised.

‘The work that Alan has done to organise these business awards has been a fantastic way to support local high streets and independent shops, and winning this award is a real morale boost.’

Alan said: ‘Independent shops like Button Up Baby are playing a key role in bringing residents back onto the high street.

‘I’m delighted that Crystal and Martin’s hard work making Button Up Baby a great success has been recognised by local residents through my Small Business & Community Awards.

‘They should be very proud that their entrepreneurial drive, commitment and success have been widely appreciated by local people.’

Alan added: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on our high streets and small shops, but I am pleased to see the government’s package of financial support for businesses including the furlough scheme and business rates relief have allowed small businesses to get through challenging times and re-open again.’