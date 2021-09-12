St Mary's Church in Portsmouth can fly its flag again after work paid for by fundraising

St Mary's in Portsmouth

St Mary's Church, in Fratton, can at last again fly the flag at the top of its 50 metre tall tower.

Storms in recent years had broken and blown away some of the mechanisms and rope to secure the flag to the top of the tower.

However, with the help of local people and donations from a JustGiving campaign, St Mary's Church has been able to employ a local steeplejack firm to scale the heights and make necessary repairs so that the flag can be raised in recognition of local and national events and services.