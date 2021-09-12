St Mary's Church in Portsmouth can fly its flag again after work paid for by fundraising
A CHURCH in the centre of Portsmouth can fly its flag once again after work to repair its mast.
St Mary's Church, in Fratton, can at last again fly the flag at the top of its 50 metre tall tower.
Storms in recent years had broken and blown away some of the mechanisms and rope to secure the flag to the top of the tower.
However, with the help of local people and donations from a JustGiving campaign, St Mary's Church has been able to employ a local steeplejack firm to scale the heights and make necessary repairs so that the flag can be raised in recognition of local and national events and services.
Vicar of Portsea Parish, Bob White, said: ‘A huge thank you to those who have donated to our campaign to raise £1,055 to see the flag fly again. Alongside raising the St George flag for special days in our year, we look forward to showing our support for the platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.’