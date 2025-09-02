Bowled over by support….Hampshire and England’s Sonny Baker hits top gear with the Peter Cooper Motor Group

The Peter Cooper Motor Group is proud to announce its support of Hampshire Cricket’s rising star, 22-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a partnership that promises to keep him firing on all cylinders both on and off the pitch, the group’s All Makes Service Centre in West End will be looking after Sonny’s Audi Q2, ensuring he travels in comfort and safety as he represents Hampshire, the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, and England in the upcoming one-day internationals.

Just as Sonny delivers pace and precision on the field, the Peter Cooper Motor Group will provide the same level of care and expertise in the workshop—making sure his journeys around the country are smooth, reliable, and very much in the fast lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Cooper, Managing Director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Sonny at such an exciting time in his career. He’s a real talent on the pitch and, just like our team in the service centre, he brings energy, dedication, and passion to everything he does. “Keeping his Audi Q2 in prime condition is the least we can do to support his journey.

Sonny Baker in Top Gear

Sonny Baker added: "I’m really grateful to Darren and the Peter Cooper Motor Group for their support. Knowing that my car is being looked after by such a trusted team gives me peace of mind as I travel up and down the country for matches. With Baker’s pace lighting up the cricket grounds and Peter Cooper Motor Group’s expertise keeping him moving, this partnership is set to be a winning innings both on the road and in the community.