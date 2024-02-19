Brand new restaurant Smoke and Mirrors in Old Portsmouth officially opens its doors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Smoke and Mirrors, owned by Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson, has been going down a treat since it officially opened its doors in the city on Friday, February 16. The venue is a lounge by day and a restaurant by night making it perfect for everyone looking to visit - and the menu is also a hit with locals.
Serving up some tasty dishes including filo parcels, the royal fishcake, coulotte steak, honey baked brie, giant arancini and much much more.
On Facebook, the owners said: "We first and foremost want to thank everyone for the overwhelming and ongoing support. We never expected such a positive response to our first venture. We started this journey six months ago and have worked tirelessly to be open to showcase our venue to you all. Smoke and Mirrors Restaurant is so humbled to be a part of such an amazing community, we appreciate every single one of you."
The owners both have a lot of experience in the industry with Caitlyn working in a pub as front of house staff and Jordan working as Marco Pierre White's executive chef. The couple wanted to bring something new to the city and share their combined skill set and as Portsmouth locals, it has always been their dream to open somewhere in the heart of the city.
The dynamic duo have received a lot of support from locals and they have received a brilliant response from the customers that have visited them since they opened at the end of last week.