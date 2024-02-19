Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smoke and Mirrors, owned by Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson, has been going down a treat since it officially opened its doors in the city on Friday, February 16. The venue is a lounge by day and a restaurant by night making it perfect for everyone looking to visit - and the menu is also a hit with locals.

Serving up some tasty dishes including filo parcels, the royal fishcake, coulotte steak, honey baked brie, giant arancini and much much more.

On Facebook, the owners said: "We first and foremost want to thank everyone for the overwhelming and ongoing support. We never expected such a positive response to our first venture. We started this journey six months ago and have worked tirelessly to be open to showcase our venue to you all. Smoke and Mirrors Restaurant is so humbled to be a part of such an amazing community, we appreciate every single one of you."